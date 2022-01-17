Power outages restored after damage from overnight wind gusts, rain

Dominion Energy says more than 57,000 customers across Virginia lost power from Sunday into Monday during the storm system.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The work week started off with gusty winds on Monday morning, and the aftermath of a storm system Dominion Energy crews were constantly trying to clean up.

Thousands of customers lost power overnight, including 23,000 in Hampton Roads. That number quickly declined throughout the day as crews worked to restore power.

The weekend storm brought in snow for the western part of Virginia, with some flurries hitting Franklin and Suffolk regions. However, Hampton Roads experienced a lot of the rain and winds that came with the storm system.

In Virginia Beach along South Rosemont Road, people stopped to take pictures of a teetering rooftop of the Mobil gas station. The big metal roof swayed back and forth like a seesaw in the gusty wind on Monday.

Virginia Beach Fire officials say that based on what they surveyed on the scene, the damage was most likely from the heavy winds that blew through overnight.

Virginia Beach Fire officials tell us this damage at the Mobil gas station in Virginia Beach is most likely due to the strong winds from last night into this morning @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NsZgbiov0b — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 17, 2022

"Any power outage, of course, we take very seriously. That's why our crews worked around the clock and through the night to restore power,” said Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy Paula Miller.

After restoring power back to thousands of customers, Dominion Energy’s work is far from over. Miller says crews are already preparing for the next potential storm system.

"We'll be literally on top of the issue as they're reported or as we are aware of the outages, and just to be patient, because we'll get there as quickly as possible,” Miller said.

If you or anyone from your neighborhood loses power, don't assume others already called in the power outage. By making the call yourself, you are guaranteeing a quicker response.

If you see a downed power line in your area, assume it's energized and stay away from it. Please call Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357). You can report outages to the same number.