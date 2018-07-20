TABLE ROCK LAKE -- There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Table Rock Lake area, where seventeen people, including at least one child, were killed after an amphibious duck boat capsized Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when winds reach or top 58 mph, 1" hail or larger is indicated, or a tornado is possible.

The storm struck the area where the boat capsized on Table Rock Lake between 7:00-7:15 PM, giving those in the area at least a 30 minute lead time before the strongest winds moved in.

From the National Weather Service's Twitter account at 6:30 p.m.

Radar at 7:15 pm Thursday

At 7:25 PM, the National Weather Service reported a 63 mph wind gust at the Branson Airport.

