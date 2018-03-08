NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — From Pungo to Suffolk, people across Hampton Roads woke up and were greeted Friday morning by a dazzling rainbow across the sky.

It's a welcome change from the stormy pattern the area has been in for much of the last two weeks although isolated storms could continue to pop up over the next several days, especially in the afternoon and evening.

That mixture of sun and moisture, however, is definitely helping to create "good rainbow weather," according to 13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis.

Rainbows occur when sunlight is refracted through rain droplets. Sunlight contains all the colors of the visible spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, or as you may know him, Mr. Roy G. Biv).

Light travels at a certain speed through the air and slows down when it travels through water. Because of the speed change, light leaves water droplets at a different angle than it enters them creating what we call a rainbow!

PHOTOS: Rainbows over Hampton Roads, 8/3/18

11 fun facts about rainbows:

Rainbows are full circles, but you only see the top part of the arc. Rainbows only happen if the sunlight is coming from behind you and it is low in the sky. Each raindrop creates its own rainbow. It takes millions of raindrops for us to see a rainbow. No two people see the exact same rainbow. A person standing next to you sees a rainbow in a slightly different place. The rainbows will look the same, but the person next to you sees light refracting from a different set of raindrops. Rainbows are most common in the last four hours of sunlight. A double rainbow happens when sunlight is reflected twice and the second rainbow will have the colors reversed, VIB G YOR. The word rainbow is Latin for “rainy arch.” Rainbows can occur in fog, sea spray, mist, waterfalls, and anywhere light meets water in the sky! The lower the sun is in the sky, the higher the rainbow will look to the observer. No rainbows in winter? It is possible but less likely. That is because water droplets freeze, so fewer raindrops fall.

