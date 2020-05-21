Rains spark fears that dam will fail, 13 Roanoke homes evacuated

Roanoke’s Stormwater Utility’s online precipitation app said the area has received 7.6 inches of rain since Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. — People living in 13 homes in southwestern Virginia have received an evacuation order because a dam may fail from heavy rains.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that the homes are in southwest Roanoke and near the Spring Valley Dam.

The dam forms a creek-fed lake called Spring Valley Lake.

People living downstream received phone calls from the city. But the city said that Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel also went door to door.