Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency as North Carolina braces for winter weather

Significant winter impacts are expected for the central and eastern regions of the state.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency ahead of a second winter storm expected to move through the state this week.

While last weekend’s storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties. Widespread power outages begin when about a quarter-inch of ice accumulates on power lines.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said Charlotte will see periods of rain Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. There's a chance for some freezing rain after midnight into Friday with an eventual change to snow on Friday.

"We may see a change over in our area as we get into early Friday morning to maybe some freezing rain and then it turns into snow for the afternoon and early evening," Sprinkle said.

To prepare for this storm and possible power outages, North Carolina Emergency Management advises people to:

Get the groceries and essentials you need before Thursday evening. Travel will become hazardous in many parts of eastern North Carolina after that.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also issued a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the expected impact of storms.

"South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week. Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins," Gov. McMaster posted on Twitter.