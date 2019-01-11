NORFOLK, Va. — About 4,000 homes on the Peninsula and the Southside are without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.
Strong, damaging winds moved through the area overnight along with sever thunderstorms.
There were tornado warnings issued early in the morning in Norfolk and Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, according to NWS Wakefield.
Area households without power (as of 6:30 a.m.):
- Chesapeake—939
- Hampton—476
- Isle Of Wight—486
- James City—1,096
- Newport News—452
- Norfolk—22
- Poquoson City—27
- Portsmouth—126
- Suffolk—33
- Surry—7
- Virginia Beach—128
- York—206
To check outage areas, visit Dominion's website.
