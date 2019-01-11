NORFOLK, Va. — About 4,000 homes on the Peninsula and the Southside are without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

Strong, damaging winds moved through the area overnight along with sever thunderstorms.

There were tornado warnings issued early in the morning in Norfolk and Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, according to NWS Wakefield.

Area households without power (as of 6:30 a.m.):

Chesapeake—939

Hampton—476

Isle Of Wight—486

James City—1,096

Newport News—452

Norfolk—22

Poquoson City—27

Portsmouth—126

Suffolk—33

Surry—7

Virginia Beach—128

York—206

To check outage areas, visit Dominion's website.

