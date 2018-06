NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Hampton Roads until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The watch also includes parts of North Carolina.

A severe thunderstorm may produce one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.

