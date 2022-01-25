Car crashes into unoccupied home in Norfolk during winter weather

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the crash happened at a house in the 8700 block of Tidewater Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) said a car went off the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied home on Saturday morning.

According to the police department, emergency personnel were notified of a car crash in the 8700 block of Tidewater Drive.

Police responded to the house around 2:20 a.m and found that a car crashed into a home. That's when Norfolk was experiencing heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.

The police department said the driver left the scene before officers showed up. The house was unoccupied when the incident occurred and no one was injured.