Cleanup begins following Monday morning's strong storms

Tree service companies are busy today, and so are Dominion Energy and Virginia Natural Gas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday's storms brought several trees down in the Thalia neighborhood of Virginia Beach. Many neighbors said they watched from inside their homes several big trees fall.

On Clintwood Lane, a large tree uprooted from the front yard of a home and fell on a blue pick-up truck. The family who owns it said they are thankful the tree didn’t fall on their home.

“It is worse than I expected. We always get a lot of shredded leaves and stuff that are a pain to pick up, but in my backyard, I got some good size limbs I need to cut up,” explained Pat Dowd.

Dowd told 13News Now that he has lived in this neighborhood for more than 30 years. He came outside on Monday morning and saw a huge tree on his neighbor's garage.

Dowd said a woman just bought the house last Tuesday.

“I’m sure it’s a few thousand dollars to pick the tree up and hopefully the insurance will cover the garage,” he said.

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in Hampton Roads on 4/13/2020 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

The worst of the damage in this neighborhood was a house on Greentree Drive. The roof and front porch are caved in. Neighbors said a family of three was inside. None of them were hurt.

The storm caused more than 140,000 power outages. A spokeswoman with Dominion Energy said thousands of people are still without power. She said crews are working as fast as they can.