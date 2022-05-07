Coastal Flooding: safety reminders for dealing with inclement weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch from 12 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

With heavy rains expected throughout the weekend, it's a good time to be reminded of the steps you can take to stay safe in areas that may be impacted by coastal flooding.

This means that parts of eastern and southeast Virginia, as well as northeast North Carolina, could see up to 3 feet of water that could flood shorelines and low-lying land. That also includes roadways near bodies of water.

Weather officials tend to agree on this piece of advice if you're trying to drive and you encounter a flooded roadway: turn around, don't drown.

This is because the roads may be washed out under the water, and driving through a large amount of water puts both you and your car at risk of being damaged or swept away. If at all possible, try to find an alternate route.

An extra word of caution is given when coastal flooding happens at night, because you may not be able to clearly see the extent of the flooding.

If you absolutely have to drive through a roadway that is flooded, make sure to drive slowly in the center of the road, which is typically where the water is most shallow.

If you live in an area that is expected to be impacted by coastal flooding, it's strongly recommended that you move yourself and your vehicles to higher ground. If your home is susceptible to damage from the flooding, do what you can to secure your property and board up any windows that are close to the ground.