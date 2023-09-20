Coastal system to bring heavy rain and windy conditions to Hampton Roads

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour near the coast late Friday into early Saturday. A few downed trees or power lines are possible.

NORFOLK, Va. — A coastal weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and windy conditions to Hampton Roads late Friday into Saturday.

Two to four inches of rain is expected and locally higher amounts are possible, which could result in urban and poor drainage flooding. The highest rainfall totals are forecasted to be near the coast.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour near the coast late Friday into early Saturday. A few downed trees or power lines are possible which could result in scattered power outages.

Minor to moderate tidal flooding is possible with the high tides late Friday night into early Saturday and again Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, this storm has a nearly 100% chance of formation. While the system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical, or more likely subtropical, system, that is only for it to get a depression or name designation.

Events across Hampton Roads canceled, postponed due to weather

2023 Hampton Cup Regatta

The 2023 Hampton Cup Regatta has been canceled due to inclement weather for the first time since the event started in 1926, event organizers announced Wednesday.

Organizers said the forecast for the weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 wasn't optimal for hydroplane racing and the concert planned for Friday evening.

11th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers

The 11th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers was moved to Nov. 11 due to the weather threat.

"We want to see our event continue to be the best beer event in HR and we can't guarantee that based on the forecast," organizers said in a statement. "Safety is paramount when it comes to a large outdoor event."

The event will take place at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach.

Harvest Festival in James City County