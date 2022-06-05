What's the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning?

The National Weather Service has placed Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina under a tornado watch. Here's what you need to know.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the potential for severe storms Friday, it's a good idea to be prepared. And that means knowing what's what.

The National Weather Service has placed Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina under a tornado watch. The severe weather risks in today's forecast include gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

During any severe weather event, you may see different watches and warnings pop up on your cellphone or TV screen. But what's the difference between them all? Here's what you need to know.

Watches mean watch out for potential weather events

A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm is one that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceeding 58 miles an hour.

The biggest takeaway here is to stay alert for the weather. A watch doesn't mean the weather event is happening, at least not yet.

Warnings mean that weather event is happening now

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued, get to a safe shelter immediately.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.