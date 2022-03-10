Do you Know Your Zone? Here's how tidal flooding can impact you.

The "Virginia Know Your Zone" website tool allows you to enter your address and see where you are.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Here in Hampton Roads, we aren't strangers to flooding. Many of us have dealt with it on some level every time it has rained more than an inch or two.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, there are over a million residents in the Tidewater area that are vulnerable to flood waters from hurricanes and other types of tropical storms.

“Outside of New Orleans, the Hampton Roads region is the most threatened area in the nation due to sea level rise and intense flooding caused by climate change,” Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said in an interview with 13News Now in 2021.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our region is expected to face above-average flooding levels due to a newly-formed nor'easter.

In light of this latest development, here are some resources that will help you know what to do and how to prepare for flooding events in the future.

Know Your Zone

Depending on where you live, you'll be assigned an evacuation zone. They're designated with the letters A through D, and by knowing your zone you can follow guidance and either leave your home or shelter-in-place during emergency weather events.

Zone D is generally the safest, and Zone A is generally most likely to require evacuation.

Guidance from officials can vary from weather event to weather event, based on the strength of the storm, speed and more.

Most cities have multiple zones that can differ even on a street-to-street basis.

While the majority of the Peninsula and Virginia Beach are in the "red" zone, it's still helpful to double-check if you aren't sure.

The "Virginia Know Your Zone" website tool allows you to enter your address and see where you are. Click here to access the tool.

If officials order an evacuation for an area, they say people should use these designated evacuation routes:

Peninsula

Interstate 64 West

Interstate 664 North

U.S. Route 17 North

U.S. Route 60 West

Route 143

During severe weather, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is removed from service and should NOT be considered part of your evacuation plan.

Southside

264 West and Interstate 64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Interstate 664 North Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

U.S. Route 17 North

U.S. Route 58 West

U.S. Route 460 West

Route 10 West

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is NOT an evacuation route. For closure at the CBBT, people can visit its website.

Eastern Shore

All Eastern Shore residents will use U.S. Route 13 North toward Salisbury, Maryland.

Supplies/Resources

Know your supplies:

Be sure to have plenty of water

You should have a gallon of water per family member per day

Stock up on non-perishable foods

Important supplies to have during hurricane season:

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery operated radio

Fire extinguisher

Have a communication plan:

Have a plan set up for you and your family.

Complete a contact card for all family members with names, numbers, and email addresses.

Prepare a first aid kit filled with:

Bandages, antiseptic wipes, instant ice pack, adhesive tape, and scissors

If you need to reach your family, use your family communications plan or contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS/1-800-733-2767 or visit the ARC Safe and Well website.