Dominion Energy crews brace for second round of winter weather in Virginia

A storm earlier this week impacted 400,000 customers across Virginia, though all power had been restored in the Hampton Roads area, a Dominion Energy official said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians are bracing for a second round of winter weather in a matter of days.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Paula Miller said two winter storms in one week is "somewhat unprecedented," but crews are ready to respond.

According to Miller, Dominion Energy officials held pre-storm meetings to ensure adequate personnel and resources for any potential issues.

“We are adequately staffed and fully prepared for any additional snowfall we may receive," said Miller.

For Hampton Roads, the storm means the risk of icy conditions and more rain, which could lead to problems with power lines and other equipment.

The storm earlier this week impacted 400,000 customers across the Commonwealth.

As of Thursday, all power had been restored to people impacted in Hampton Roads, and the company is not expecting any major impact to operations in the Eastern region in this next storm, said Miller.

“We did not see the impact that our fellow Virginians did in NOVA and the Central Part of the state," said Miller of the winter storm to hit parts of Virginia hard Monday.

More than 4,800 Dominion Energy crew members and 900 mutual aid workers were called to fix issues across Virginia, especially in the Northern and Central parts of the Commonwealth, where restoration efforts were still ongoing as of Thursday.

Miller said the company will keep some of its regional crews in those regions to help with continued restoration efforts and any new problems caused by the next round of weather.

“They need to make sure that we have all the equipment and all the materials to respond to the broken poles or downed lines, and trees that need to be cut down to get to those lines," Miller said.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police is asking people to avoid travel during any inclement weather, after icy road conditions trapped drivers on parts of I-95 earlier this week.