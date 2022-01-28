Dominion Energy says 'wet' snowfall, gusty winds could cause issues, crews on standby

Hampton Roads locals are getting ready for another round of snowfall — while responders, like Dominion Energy crews, are standing by for its impact.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The thought of more snow brings on mixed feelings for people in Hampton Roads.

In the metro area, more coastal cities are expected to see the most accumulation; whereas the Eastern Shore prepares under a blizzard warning.

"I'm kind of over it, a little bit, already," said Keegan Galarza of Virginia Beach.

"I'm surprised," said Tasha Mattison of Virginia Beach. "Building snowmen and snow fights, that's like the only good part about snow, actually."

Suffolk siblings Monica and Christian Morales are excited, to say the least.

"I'm just ready for the snow," said Monica. "Yea, me too," said Christian.

Last weekend's storm brought down a lighter, more fluffy kind of snow.

This weekend, particularly late Friday into Saturday morning, predicted accumulation varies across the area.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, the regional policy director with Dominion Energy, told 13News Now expectations for this go-around are different for another reason.

"Maybe not quite as much snow, but we are looking at wet, heavy snow that can be very damaging, especially compiled with the gusty winds we're expecting. So, we are prepared for that," she said.

Harris cautioned people about downed power lines.

"Remember that they could be covered by snow, stay at least 30 feet away, make sure your family and pets stay away. And call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP. We'll send someone right away to make it safe."

Harris added that Dominion crews and trucks are ready and replenished.

If the power goes out at your house, you're asked to report it by calling or by hopping on their website or app.

Echoing the sentiment of other local emergency responder leaders, Dominion encourages everyone to stay inside and stay prepared with emergency kits.