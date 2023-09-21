Events canceled, postponed as Tropical Storm Warning issued for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

Several areas close to the water are under a Storm Surge Warning, meaning there's a danger of inundation within the next 36 hours.

NORFOLK, Va. — With a coastal weather system expected to bring heavy rain and windy conditions late Friday into Saturday, several events across Hampton Roads have been canceled or postponed.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning that spans all of Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Several areas close to the water are under a Storm Surge Warning, meaning there's a danger of inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, within the next 36 hours.

Here's a look at event cancelations across Hampton Roads:

2023 Hampton Cup Regatta

The 2023 Hampton Cup Regatta has been canceled due to inclement weather for the first time since the event started in 1926, event organizers announced Wednesday.

Organizers said the forecast for the weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 wasn't optimal for hydroplane racing and the concert planned for Friday evening.

11th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers

The 11th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers was moved to Nov. 11 due to the weather threat.

"We want to see our event continue to be the best beer event in HR and we can't guarantee that based on the forecast," organizers said in a statement. "Safety is paramount when it comes to a large outdoor event."

The event will take place at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach.

Harvest Festival in James City County

Harvest Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled as organizers say weather conditions will impact both activities and setting up for the event.

Newport News Violent Crime Prevention

The Violent Crime Prevention event hosted by the Newport News Police Department, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled and will instead be taking place on October 21.

Maker Fest Portsmouth 2023 postponed

Portsmouth Museums announced the Maker Fest Portsmouth 2023 event was rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

High school football games