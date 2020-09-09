Isle of Wight flooding strands drivers, traps people in homes, and causes part of road to collapse

Isle of Wight County schools canceled all in-person learning Wednesday. County offices also closed by midday.

WINDSOR, Va. — Heavy rain caused flooding across parts of Hampton Roads Wednesday, including Isle of Wight County.

All throughout the county, signs were up to signal road closures and high water.

In Windsor, part of Orbit Road was closed because a section of it collapsed due to flooding. The same section of road collapsed almost three weeks ago.

Isle of Wight Sheriff's deputies found several cars in ditches and stalled in high water.

Crews from the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department rescued nearly a dozen people from their homes and conducted a couple of water rescues. Rebecca Holloway had to be rescued from her home.

"The water started rising so fast," Holloway said. "We were able to pack some of our belongings and wait for a boat to come, but this is our third time that we have had to be rescued by boat."

Eunice Holliman said she's seen flooding in Isle of Wight County before, but nothing like what she saw Wednesday. She drove from Suffolk to Windsor to take care of her mother, but, many roads to get to her mom’s house were closed.

Holliman, like many other drivers, was forced to find ways around impassable roads.

"I'm not going through the water because you never know what's underneath," Holliman said. "A week before last the whole road was caved in, the water flooded it out."

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue and Newport News Fire Department for provided mutual aid water rescue assets. Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department helped backfill the station for Smithfield. Main Street Baptist Church provided temporary sheltering for the rescued individuals, and the Western Tidewater Medical Reserve Corps staffed the shelter.

Lynn B. Briggs, Isle of Wight County Schools spokeswoman, said due to flooding at several schools, all in-person learning had been canceled Wednesday.

In-person Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs were also canceled.