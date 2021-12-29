x
Incident Management Team heading from Chesapeake to Kentucky

Members of the Hampton Roads Incident Management Team are heading to Kentucky to help with the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that struck the state.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another team of disaster responders is heading to Kentucky to help with the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that struck the state earlier this month.

The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team (HRIMT) is based in Chesapeake and is deploying two members to the area:

  • A firefighter from the Newport News Fire Department as a Planning Section Specialist/Trainee
  • A Disaster Assistance Specialist from the Chesapeake Fire Department as a Logistics Section Chief

It's part of a statewide effort with the Incident Management Team, with eight people total from different emergency agencies across Virginia heading to Kentucky on Thursday.

The team will also be providing logistical, communications, and IT equipment such as computers, cellular and satellite communications, and other office facilities.

At least 77 people died in Kentucky -- and more than 90 people died in five states -- when at least 41 tornadoes touched down on December 10 and 11.

The deployment team is expected to return to Virginia on January 14, 2022.

