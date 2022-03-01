Naval installations in Hampton Roads will get 2-hour delay Tuesday

Employees at Norfolk Naval Shipyard should get their reporting requirements from their direct chain of command.

NORFOLK, Va. — All non-essential Navy personnel will get a two-hour winter weather delay on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

An announcement from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said the delay was approved Monday afternoon, as parts of the area saw heavy rain followed by snowfall.

Here are the installations included in the delay:

Naval Air Station Oceana (including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress)

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Naval Station Norfolk

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (including headquarters, Portsmouth Annex, Northwest Annex and Lafayette River Annex)

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (including headquarters and Cheatham Annex)