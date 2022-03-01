Naval installations in Hampton Roads will get 2-hour delay Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — All non-essential Navy personnel will get a two-hour winter weather delay on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
An announcement from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said the delay was approved Monday afternoon, as parts of the area saw heavy rain followed by snowfall.
Here are the installations included in the delay:
- Naval Air Station Oceana (including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress)
- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
- Naval Station Norfolk
- Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (including headquarters, Portsmouth Annex, Northwest Annex and Lafayette River Annex)
- Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (including headquarters and Cheatham Annex)
The Navy spokesperson said employees at Norfolk Naval Shipyard should get their reporting requirements from their direct chain of command.