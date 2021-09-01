x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Hampton Roads sees power outages dealing with Ida's remnants

At 4:15 p.m., there were hundreds of people out of power in the William & Mary area, and more than 1,000 people without power in the homes surrounding Queens Lake.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As severe thunderstorms rolled through Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon, some residents lost power.

The Dominion Energy outage map put most of the outages in Williamsburg and York County. 

At 4:15 p.m., there were hundreds of people out of power in the William & Mary area, and more than 1,000 people without power in the homes surrounding Queens Lake.

The whole area was under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. 13News Now meteorologists predicted that while there could be pockets of heavy rain throughout Hampton Roads, there won't be significant rainfall accumulations.

Here were the Dominion Outage numbers at 4:20 p.m.

  • Chesapeake: 25
  • Hampton: 25
  • Isle of Wight: 0 
  • James City: 214
  • Newport News: 33
  • Norfolk: 7
  • Poquoson: 0
  • Portsmouth: 35
  • Suffolk: 0
  • Surry: 6
  • Virginia Beach: 345
  • Williamsburg: 149
  • York: 1,941

Related Articles