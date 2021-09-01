Hampton Roads sees power outages dealing with Ida's remnants

At 4:15 p.m., there were hundreds of people out of power in the William & Mary area, and more than 1,000 people without power in the homes surrounding Queens Lake.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As severe thunderstorms rolled through Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon, some residents lost power.

The Dominion Energy outage map put most of the outages in Williamsburg and York County.

The whole area was under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. 13News Now meteorologists predicted that while there could be pockets of heavy rain throughout Hampton Roads, there won't be significant rainfall accumulations.

Here were the Dominion Outage numbers at 4:20 p.m.