Hampton Roads sees power outages dealing with Ida's remnants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As severe thunderstorms rolled through Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon, some residents lost power.
The Dominion Energy outage map put most of the outages in Williamsburg and York County.
At 4:15 p.m., there were hundreds of people out of power in the William & Mary area, and more than 1,000 people without power in the homes surrounding Queens Lake.
The whole area was under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. 13News Now meteorologists predicted that while there could be pockets of heavy rain throughout Hampton Roads, there won't be significant rainfall accumulations.
Here were the Dominion Outage numbers at 4:20 p.m.
- Chesapeake: 25
- Hampton: 25
- Isle of Wight: 0
- James City: 214
- Newport News: 33
- Norfolk: 7
- Poquoson: 0
- Portsmouth: 35
- Suffolk: 0
- Surry: 6
- Virginia Beach: 345
- Williamsburg: 149
- York: 1,941