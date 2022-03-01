Here are the schools in Hampton Roads closed, delayed Tuesday due to winter weather

Temperature lows are forecasted to drop into the 20s and wind chills will drop into the teens by Tuesday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several school divisions across the Hampton Roads region will be closed or delayed Tuesday due to winter weather.

After the area saw a messy mix of wind, rain, snow and tidal flooding Monday, temperature lows are forecasted to drop into the 20s and wind chills will drop into the teens by Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Wakefield, Virginia said any water, slush or snow on the roads will freeze during the overnight hours. The office warned people to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Temperatures will continue to drop well below freezing tonight. Water/slush/snow on the roads will freeze, making travel hazardous tonight and tomorrow morning. Avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. #vawx #ncwx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/nsHNstCQpg — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) January 3, 2022

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. Essential personnel will report on time.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said all schools and offices will open on a two-hour delay.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools will be closed for all students.

School buildings and administrative offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Evening sporting events are still planned as scheduled.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools will be closed for students. School and administration offices will open at 11 a.m.

Evening sporting events will still happen as scheduled. All other school activities are canceled.

Meals-to-Go service will be available for all students at all elementary schools from 12 to 1 p.m. Families can drive up to receive a take-home lunch and breakfast.

Williamsburg/James City County

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are closed for all students and staff. All school and extracurricular activities are canceled, and students won't do virtual learning.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. AM preschool is canceled and PM preschool has a one-hour delay.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay for students and staff. Bus pick-ups for all students will begin two hours later than normal pick-up times.

Isle of Wight County

Isle of Wight County Schools and its offices will operate on a two-hour delay.

Franklin

All Franklin City Public Schools and the central office will open on a two-hour delay.

York County

The York County School Division said schools will be closed for students, but staff will need to report for a work day.

The school division said essential personnel should report on site as directed by supervisors, while all other employees should work from home.

Gloucester County

Gloucester County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff.

Poquoson

Poquoson City Public Schools will open on a three-hour delay.

Based on current conditions and forecasts, all PCPS schools will operate on a 3 hour delay tomorrow, January 4.

School start times with a 3 hour delay are:

PPS - 12:00 pm

PES - 11:20 am

Grades 6 & 7 - 10:50 am

Grades 8 - 12 - 10:20 am

*Tomorrow will be "B" Day for PHS students — Poquoson Schools (@PoquosonSchools) January 3, 2022

Northampton County

Northampton County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff.

Accomack County

Accomack County Public Schools will be closed for in-person instruction. Students will have a virtual learning day. 12-month employees should work from home.