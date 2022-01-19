How winter weather will affect COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics across Hampton Roads

Each site said if you have an appointment, it can be rescheduled.

NORFOLK, Va. — As snow chances in Hampton Roads become more likely, many vaccination and testing sites are shutting down.

The Virginia Department of Health announced all of its community testing and vaccine centers will close early on Thursday and Friday.

The Norfolk and Newport News locations will close at 5 p.m. They’ll make a decision about Saturday’s times on Friday.

Virginia Beach's health department announced it is canceling all vaccine and testing clinics Thursday through Saturday.

Portsmouth city officials said they are canceling testing on Thursday.

Dr. Elizabeth Broderick said you can plan ahead, but it’s not the end of the world if you have to wait a couple of days for a second vaccine dose or a test.

"Getting a vaccine late isn’t a problem for your immune system," she said.

Each site that has adjusted or closed their vaccine or testing clinics said if you have an appointment, it can be rescheduled.

Broderick says if you start to feel sick, but can’t get to a doctor because of the snow, telehealth is a great option.

"We can do homecare if we’re hunkered down at the roads are icy," she says. "Push fluids because dehydration is the enemy, it makes everything worse. Make sure you take Tylenol or Ibuprofen every four hours for fever and pain, rest."

If you’re really in bad shape and having trouble breathing, she says don’t try to drive yourself through heavy snow to get to the hospital.