Let the I-95 nightmare prompt you to prepare an emergency kit for your car

These items could be lifesaving during a weather emergency.

VIRGINIA, USA — Do you have an emergency preparedness kit at the ready? And if you have one in your home, do you have another one in your vehicle?

The nightmare that was the daylong standstill traffic on I-95 due to the snow emergency on Monday should be a lesson for drivers: Make sure to always have an emergency kit at the ready when driving.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) of Virginia told reporters Tuesday over the course of 27 hours of waiting on I-95 Monday into Tuesday, he only drank a Dr. Pepper and ate one orange. He could have been more nourished if he kept an emergency kit in his vehicle with snacks and water.

A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them! pic.twitter.com/MrmZ1ZF6JJ — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

There's no need to break the bank when creating a kit for your car, just gather some items that you can find in your household or at a local supermarket.

Here are some ideas—suggested by Ready.gov, AAA, and the American Red Cross— to pack in your vehicle's emergency preparedness kit.

Winter Storm ADVISORY - Be Ready for Anything @MontgomeryCoMD - Add an emergency kit to your vehicle https://t.co/khtqKbkIBs pic.twitter.com/U2nzLYlq6v — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 2, 2022

Here's what to have on hand in your vehicle:

Car phone charger and fully charged power banks

First aid kit

Blanket

Jumper cables

Ice scraper

A basic set of tools and car emergency flares

Flashlight with extra batteries

Paper towels or rags

Sand or cat litter for tire traction

Water, non-perishable food and protein bars

The I-95 disaster brings having an emergency kit in your car to the top of the conversation. With more possible winter weather on the way this week, ensure you have your kit stocked with the essentials!

🚙For a complete list visit, https://t.co/BqKi9Tqpni #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/58u3yRKuG3 — Ready Fairfax (@ReadyFairfax) January 5, 2022

Make sure your car is prepared for an emergency

It's important to regularly have your car looked at by a mechanic. According to Ready.gov, a mechanic should always make sure the following is in tip-top shape:

Antifreeze levels

Ignition system and battery

Brakes

Exhaust system

Air filter and fuel

Heater and defroster

Lights and hazard lights

Oil

Thermostat

Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level

Before the ❄️Snow Miser❄️ arrives, make sure your car is ready for potential inclement weather headed your way:

✔️ tire

✔️ battery

✔️ fluids

✔️ exterior lights

✔️ wipers

✔️ winter emergency kit pic.twitter.com/atotKTnjFE — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 2, 2022

General practices for drivers during weather emergencies:

Anytime there is a snowstorm, rain or other severe weather, Ready.gov suggests drivers make sure of the following:

Keep gas tank full;

Install strong winter tires;

Don't drive through flooded areas;

Keep aware of areas where floodwaters have receded;

If a power line ever falls on your car stay inside until a trained person removes the wire due to risk of electrical shock;

If your car becomes difficult to control, pull over, stop the vehicle and set the parking brake;

In the case the emergency could affect the stability of a roadway, avoid bridges, power lines, overpasses and other hazards.

Bottom line: Be prepared

The bottom line is to be prepared for an emergency when driving and make a kit that fits your needs. If you share items from your kit with others in the case of an emergency, you're sure to make someone very grateful.