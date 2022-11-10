Back to a Tropical Storm: Here's how Nicole is expected to impact Hampton Roads.

Scattered showers will begin to impact the region on Friday afternoon, and stronger thunderstorms are possible Friday night as Nicole passes through.

NORFOLK, Va. — According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole made landfall in the U.S. by striking Florida Thursday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane.

As of 7 a.m., the system was passing over Central Florida with strong winds, heavy rains and possible storm surges.

Our 13News Now Meteorologist Craig Moeller looked at the latest models to confirm that Hurricane Nicole weakened from being on land and was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

The remnants of the system are expected to hit the region late on Friday after passing through the Carolinas as a Tropical Depression.

So, what can we expect?

Coastal impacts are expected to be minimal, but some areas inland could see heavier rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Area currently has the region under a 'slight risk,' which is a Level 2, of severe weather on Friday. This means that there could be a risk of isolated tornadoes depending on conditions.

High winds are possible, and so is hail.

Remember these safety tips in the event of a tornado:

Get In: If you are outside, go inside the nearest building and try to make your way towards the middle and away from windows.

If you are outside, go inside the nearest building and try to make your way towards the middle and away from windows. Get Down: Go underground if you can, or at least to the lowest floor of the building or home.

Go underground if you can, or at least to the lowest floor of the building or home. Cover Up: One of the largest causes of injuries during tornadoes is being struck by flying objects. Cover yourself with pillows, blankets and even helmets if you can.