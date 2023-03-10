Here's why you should pay attention to severe weather when outdoors.

These tips will keep you prepared to have fun in the sun while also safe during storms.

NORFOLK, Va. — As the temperatures become more favorable for outdoor activities, it's best to make sure you are well prepared in the event you are caught in severe weather.

A good phrase to live by is “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

In the event you aren’t able to get to your home quickly, it's best to try to take shelter under an overpass, or, if possible, go to a gas station or a structure to seek shelter.

The worst-case scenario is that you’re on a hike or a long run and you get an alert on your phone that severe weather has been detected in your area. In that case, it's best to find the shelter that is sometimes provided on a hiking trail.

Let’s say the place of shelter is too far away. In that case, you should move to a valley or a depression in the terrain. It's also advised that you never lie flat on the ground.

You should take the position of crouching down with your feet and rubber soles of your shoes in contact with the ground and your head lowered.

In addition to severe thunderstorms, we can also suffer from extreme temperatures and humidity. In the event that temperatures are too hot, you can experience heat stroke or heat exhaustion. These symptoms can also become deadly if not treated properly and quickly.

Before trekking out on your outdoor adventure, make sure you are appropriately hydrated and have the means to stay hydrated.

Both conditions due to heat have symptoms that can look like confusion, dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea and weakness.

If this happens to you, it's best to act fast and seek cooler air, sip water, loosen clothing and in the most severe cases call 911.

The 13News Now Weather Team will keep you well informed of any storm potential and extreme heat in the coming Spring and Summer months that are fast approaching.