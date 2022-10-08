Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk

The slow movement of storms over Hampton Roads is causing some flooding issues.

NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues.

Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah Hammond is on the road reporting on weather conditions in the area.

6:50 p.m.

Power is being restored to Dominion Energy customers across Hampton Roads, especially in Newport News and Virginia Beach.

As of 6:49 p.m., 6,321 customers in Virginia Beach are without power. In Newport News, 1,207 don't have power.

6:28 p.m.

To the west of Hampton Roads, several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect.

A warning was issued for Chesterfield, City of Petersburg, City of Hopewell, City of Colonial Heights, Prince George, Sussex, Amelia, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Henrico and Surry until 7 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chesterfield, City of Petersburg, City of Hopewell, City of Colonial Heights, Prince George, Sussex, Amelia, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Henrico, Surry until Aug 10 7:00PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/A3iCbHFrh4 — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 10, 2022

Another warning covers Dinwiddie, Brunswick, Greensville and Sussex until 6:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dinwiddie, Brunswick, Greensville, Sussex until Aug 10 6:45PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/XTPyJF1kMQ — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 10, 2022

6:23 p.m.

A Williamsburg man died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle in the area of Matoaka Lake earlier this afternoon, the city said.

The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. The Williamsburg Fire Department responded shortly after 3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time. The tree branch falling is likely weather-related, according to the city, but it remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Williamsburg man dies after tree falls on moving car in area of Matoaka Lake

Sad news out of Williamsburg tonight, where city officials say a downed tree landed on the car 42-year-old Hakeem Conway was driving. He died at the scene.



One passenger is expected to survive after reporting minor injuries, according to a news release. @13NewsNow https://t.co/06WTMKyRCr — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) August 10, 2022

6:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued another Flash Flood Warning, this time in Suffolk. The warning will last until 9 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for City of Suffolk until Aug 10 9:00PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/GUdg5zDj5W — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 10, 2022

5:58 p.m.

Dominion Energy's outage map is reporting 2,325 customers without power.

In Chesapeake, Sparrow Road at Fontana Avenue has been closed because of flooding. The city is also dealing with some traffic light outages, particularly in the Greenbrier area.

A tweet from Chesapeake Roads says if you come to a traffic signal that isn't working, and there's no police officer there to direct traffic, act like that intersection is a four-way stop.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Several traffic signals reported out in the Greenbrier area. Other signals may be affected. When no officers are present directing traffic, treat intersections without working signals like a four-way stop. Please drive with increased caution this evening. pic.twitter.com/000CMmUyaj — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 10, 2022

5:53 p.m.

Right now, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Chesapeake and Virginia Beach until 7:45 p.m.

When the National Weather Service in Wakefield issued the warning at 4:48 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen during the previous 30 minutes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning also remains in effect until 6 p.m. for southwestern Isle of Wight and east central Southampton counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, City of Suffolk until Aug 10 6:00PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/1lKplwhSel — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 10, 2022

5:46 p.m.

9,418 out of 203,701 customers in Virginia Beach are without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map as of 5:45 p.m.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion, said in a tweet that crews are working to restore power for those without it across Hampton Roads.

Help is on the way! Rolling summer thunderstorms are causing power outages across Hampton Roads, especially in @CityofVaBeach right now. Stay safe and know that @DominionEnergy crews are working through the storm to get the lights back on.👷🏽⛈💡 — Bonita Billingsley Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) August 10, 2022

5:39 p.m.

Harpersville Road and Bayberry Drive in Newport News are closed for flooding, according to city dispatchers.

In Chesapeake, dispatchers reported a couple of flooded roadways.