Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues.
Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah Hammond is on the road reporting on weather conditions in the area.
6:50 p.m.
Power is being restored to Dominion Energy customers across Hampton Roads, especially in Newport News and Virginia Beach.
As of 6:49 p.m., 6,321 customers in Virginia Beach are without power. In Newport News, 1,207 don't have power.
6:28 p.m.
To the west of Hampton Roads, several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect.
A warning was issued for Chesterfield, City of Petersburg, City of Hopewell, City of Colonial Heights, Prince George, Sussex, Amelia, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Henrico and Surry until 7 p.m.
Another warning covers Dinwiddie, Brunswick, Greensville and Sussex until 6:45 p.m.
6:23 p.m.
A Williamsburg man died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle in the area of Matoaka Lake earlier this afternoon, the city said.
The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. The Williamsburg Fire Department responded shortly after 3:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time. The tree branch falling is likely weather-related, according to the city, but it remains under investigation.
6:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued another Flash Flood Warning, this time in Suffolk. The warning will last until 9 p.m.
5:58 p.m.
Dominion Energy's outage map is reporting 2,325 customers without power.
In Chesapeake, Sparrow Road at Fontana Avenue has been closed because of flooding. The city is also dealing with some traffic light outages, particularly in the Greenbrier area.
A tweet from Chesapeake Roads says if you come to a traffic signal that isn't working, and there's no police officer there to direct traffic, act like that intersection is a four-way stop.
5:53 p.m.
Right now, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Chesapeake and Virginia Beach until 7:45 p.m.
When the National Weather Service in Wakefield issued the warning at 4:48 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen during the previous 30 minutes.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning also remains in effect until 6 p.m. for southwestern Isle of Wight and east central Southampton counties.
5:46 p.m.
9,418 out of 203,701 customers in Virginia Beach are without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map as of 5:45 p.m.
Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion, said in a tweet that crews are working to restore power for those without it across Hampton Roads.
5:39 p.m.
Harpersville Road and Bayberry Drive in Newport News are closed for flooding, according to city dispatchers.
In Chesapeake, dispatchers reported a couple of flooded roadways.