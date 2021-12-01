Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs divert efforts to people impacted by Tennessee flooding

"We arrived here yesterday," said Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc. "We're setting up now. We'll be cooking some time this morning and we'll be getting meals out here in Waverly."



LeBlanc said homes and businesses aren't the only things broken.



"We're seeing broken people," he said. "There is an incredible loss of life here in Waverly and they're still searching for victims. So, everyone is sort of on pins and needles."



The group is planning to serve about 5,000 meals a day, hoping to bring comfort to families trying to find their loved ones.



"We just believe that hope can find its way over a shared meal," LeBlanc said.



LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs will stay on the ground until Tennessee organizations can get back on their feet.