Health officials close testing, vaccination sites in Norfolk and Newport News due to winter weather

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closing its COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites in Norfolk and Newport News due to winter weather.

13News Now's weather team is predicting a chance of snowfall in the Hampton Roads area. Most of the area is under a Winter Storm Watch, with the Eastern Shore under a Winter Storm Warning.

The sites will close early at 4 p.m. on Friday, and stay closed on Saturday and Sunday. Those with appointments will be notified of the closings and appointments rescheduled.

The sites will reopen on Monday with regular hours. Those who need to reschedule can do so on VDH's website.