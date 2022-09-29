NC Gov. Cooper gives update ahead of severe weather from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials are giving an update Thursday afternoon on how they're gearing up for Tropical Storm Ian's remnants.
The update comes after Cooper issued a state of emergency to assure the state is ready for heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes. Ian's remnants are likely to hit the state Saturday and Sunday.
After Ian's landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm left a path of destruction across Florida, largely stemming from catastrophic flooding and strong winds.
While Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia could see severe weather as the storm moves north and inland.