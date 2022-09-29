NC Gov. Cooper gives update ahead of severe weather from Ian

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency to make sure the state is ready for heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials are giving an update Thursday afternoon on how they're gearing up for Tropical Storm Ian's remnants.

The update comes after Cooper issued a state of emergency to assure the state is ready for heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes. Ian's remnants are likely to hit the state Saturday and Sunday.

After Ian's landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm left a path of destruction across Florida, largely stemming from catastrophic flooding and strong winds.