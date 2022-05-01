Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of more winter weather

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Virginia have a chance for more accumulating snow Thursday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday due to more winter weather forecasted for different parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Virginia could see more accumulating snow Thursday night, just a few days after heavy snowfall and ice hit. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the western and northern regions of the state.

The most recent winter storm caused hundreds of motorists to be stranded along Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington overnight Monday into Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was amongst those motorists, stranded for about 27 hours while traveling to Washington.

Northam said that since the second storm is expected to exacerbate damage from the first storm, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events.

“While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility," Northam said in a news release. "I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”