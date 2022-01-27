2 Portsmouth garages will have free parking during winter weather

City officials also said those experiencing homelessness can arrange transportation to a place for refuge during the winter weather.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth said two parking garages will have free parking during the winter weather expected this weekend.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the Middle Street Garage and the first two floors of the County Street Garage will be available for Portsmouth residents. Vehicles can stay parked there until Monday at 7 a.m.

Trailers aren't allowed in these garages and clearances will have to be observed: Middle Street 6’10” and County Street 7'. People are asked to avoid parking in reserved-marked parking spaces.

City officials also said those experiencing homelessness can call the city's non-emergency number for transportation to a place for refuge during the winter weather. That number is 757-393-5300.