Portsmouth opens parking garages to residents who have cars in low-lying areas

The second floor and above for Middle Street and County Street garages will be free -- as long as drivers avoid spaces marked "reserved."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth has opened some city garages to people who live in low-lying areas and need to move their vehicles to avoid flooding damage.

From Jan. 3 through Jan. 4 (before 8 a.m.), people can park at the Middle Street and County Street garages.

The second floor and above for those garages will be free -- as long as drivers avoid spaces marked "reserved."

People are not allowed to bring trailers to either garage.

The Middle Street garage has a 6'10" clearance height, and the County Street garage has a 7' clearance.

   

