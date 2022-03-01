Traffic signal pole falls near Suffolk's Harbour View East shopping center

The city will set up a traffic signal trailer at that intersection through Jan. 4, while they decide the best way to fix the signal.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drivers in Suffolk should avoid the intersection of College Drive and Lake View Parkway -- a traffic signal pole there fell into the road Monday.

A city spokesman said it's likely that high winds damaged the pole, and it fell around 3:20 p.m.

Around 5:45 p.m., the spokesman said College Drive northbound would be closed for several more hours, while crews worked to remove the pole and set up a temporary replacement.