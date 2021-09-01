Rescues, damaged homes amid flooding in western Virginia

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said that crews rescued about 50 people, hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and one person was unaccounted for.

Officials in western Virginia say about 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Buchanan County School officials say schools in Hurley will be closed for the rest of the week because of the flooding.