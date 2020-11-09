Several roads remain closed in Isle of Wight County following heavy rain

The county closed 12 roads Wednesday. Many of them remained closed Thursday.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Several roads across the area are still washed out from Wednesday’s rain, including in Isle of Wight County. Flooding remained an issue Thursday afternoon.

The county closed several roads due to high water: Great Springs/Quail St., Waterworks at the Dam, 16000 Bob White Rd., Raynor Rd/Jonestown, Hatcher Ln/Courthouse Hwy., Millswamp/Bethany Church Rd., Uzzel Church/Carroll Bridge, Scotts Factory/Deer Run, Whitehouse Rd/Magnet Dr., Dews Plantation Rd/Raynor Rd., Wrenns Mill Rd /Bethany Church and Orbit Rd/Woodland Rd.

Joel Peele has lived in Isle of Wight County for almost 30 years. He's experienced his share of flooding.

"It's raced across the road and into my house," Peele said. "It was waist-deep in my living room."

Signs were still up Thursday warning drivers of the dangers.

ROADS REMAIN CLOSED: Several roads across the area are still washed out from yesterday’s rain. Including in Isle of Wight County. Flooding here remains an issue. I’m live again at 6. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/GjHwMC302l — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) September 10, 2020

A day earlier, Smithfield firefighters rescued almost a dozen people from their homes and conducted a couple of water rescues. There were no reports of any rescues Thursday.

While Peele is used to flooding, he knows the heavy rain took everyone by surprise.