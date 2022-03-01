Here are the schools in Hampton Roads set for early release, closed due to winter storm

As a winter storm moves through the Hampton Roads region, multiple school divisions are closing early to prepare for the snow.

HAMPTON, Va. — Several school divisions across the Hampton Roads region are closing their doors early today in preparation for a winter storm.

Hampton City Schools was just one of the first divisions to announce its early release for students Monday. Officials said its schools and offices are dismissing two hours early and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Based on forecast predictions of inclement weather later today & the possibility of hazardous road conditions, all HCS schools & offices will dismiss 2 hours early today, Mon., Jan. 3, 2022. Additionally, all after-school and evening activities are canceled for today. pic.twitter.com/f72zZN6igj — Hampton City Schools (@HamptonCSchools) January 3, 2022

Williamsburg-James City County Schools said it was also releasing students and staff two hours early.

As for other divisions, such as Poquoson City Public Schools, they announced they would be closed (offices included) due to the flooding and students will not be virtual learning.

Due to coastal flooding this morning and forecasted winter weather this afternoon, all PCPS schools and offices will be closed today, January 3. Today is not a virtual learning day. All school related events and activities are cancelled this afternoon. — Poquoson Schools (@PoquosonSchools) January 3, 2022

In Newport News, the city's public schools will be releasing students and staff half-day, officials said.

For more information on the full list of closings and updates click here.