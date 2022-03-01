Here are the schools in Hampton Roads set for early release, closed due to winter storm

HAMPTON, Va. — Several school divisions across the Hampton Roads region are closing their doors early today in preparation for a winter storm.
Hampton City Schools was just one of the first divisions to announce its early release for students Monday. Officials said its schools and offices are dismissing two hours early and all after-school activities have been canceled.
Williamsburg-James City County Schools said it was also releasing students and staff two hours early.
As for other divisions, such as Poquoson City Public Schools, they announced they would be closed (offices included) due to the flooding and students will not be virtual learning.
In Newport News, the city's public schools will be releasing students and staff half-day, officials said.
