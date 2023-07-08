Severe weather to move through Virginia, transportation officials prepared

The forecast predicts a line of storms moving from west to east, bringing threats of damaging winds, intense rainfall, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — With severe weather expected to move through the Commonwealth Monday, officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said they're prepared.

The forecast predicts a line of strong-to-severe storms moving from west to east, bringing threats of damaging and gusty winds, intense rainfall that could cause flooding, large hail and possible brief tornadoes. Storms for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are most likely after 6 p.m. and should clear the coast by midnight.

Much of the northern, central and western parts of Virginia is under a Tornado Watch, meaning severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Because of that, VDOT is encouraging people to limit their travel.

"This severe weather system may cause downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable," VDOT wrote in a news release.

Officials are encouraging people to stay away from downed wires and not approach or touch trees or limbs entangled with wires. VDOT also shared the following tips for using caution while driving: