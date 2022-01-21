Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Virginia and North Carolina

Virginia and North Carolina is supposed to be getting several inches of snow Friday into early Saturday. Places have already started closing.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Jan. 20, 2022.

Salt spreader trucks crisscrossed coastal roads as courthouses and schools closed Friday to prepare for a snow and ice storm expected to snarl parts of the Carolinas and Virginia unaccustomed to winter precipitation.

Authorities along a stretch of the North and South Carolina coast warned that ice accumulation could cause major power outages, while areas northeast of their stretching into Virginia could see several inches of snow.

School districts in the pathway canceled classes or went to remote learning, while two large coastal military bases modified operations.