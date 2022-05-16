Storm damage reported in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — People in Hampton Roads experienced storm damage Monday afternoon as severe weather moved through the area.
The region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., although the risk for severe weather has diminished since the afternoon. Several warnings were issued and there were reports of 70 mph wind gusts.
Fallen trees in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
In Norfolk, a tree fell down on a house on East Indian River Road and Wilson Road. A woman told 13News Now she was in her bedroom when it happened but is okay.
In Virginia Beach, a tree fell on a Lancelot Drive house, which had a family of three inside. Everyone is okay, but they told 13News Now they were in the living room right under the tree.
Another house in Virginia Beach was damaged by a fallen tree, this time on Old Forge Court.
Power outages in Hampton Roads
As of 8:02 p.m., Dominion Energy isn't reporting widespread power outages. Virginia Beach has the most outages with 1,116 customers without power.
According to A&N Electric Cooperative, power on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is fully functional.
