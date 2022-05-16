Storm damage reported in Hampton Roads

Several homes in the area were damaged by fallen trees due to severe weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — People in Hampton Roads experienced storm damage Monday afternoon as severe weather moved through the area.

The region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., although the risk for severe weather has diminished since the afternoon. Several warnings were issued and there were reports of 70 mph wind gusts.

Fallen trees in Norfolk, Virginia Beach

In Norfolk, a tree fell down on a house on East Indian River Road and Wilson Road. A woman told 13News Now she was in her bedroom when it happened but is okay.

A tree came crashing down on this house in Norfolk on East Indian River Road and Wilson Road this afternoon @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4C85uFnVZb — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) May 16, 2022

In Virginia Beach, a tree fell on a Lancelot Drive house, which had a family of three inside. Everyone is okay, but they told 13News Now they were in the living room right under the tree.

This tree came down on top of a family of 3 on Lancelot Dr in Virginia Beach. Everyone is okay, but they tell me they were in the living room right under the tree when it fell. The father tells us it’s a miracle they’re alive @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oumZlsNW8o — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) May 16, 2022

Another house in Virginia Beach was damaged by a fallen tree, this time on Old Forge Court.

It looks like neighbors have already been out here cleaning up fallen branches pic.twitter.com/okHoDy15C5 — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) May 16, 2022

Power outages in Hampton Roads

As of 8:02 p.m., Dominion Energy isn't reporting widespread power outages. Virginia Beach has the most outages with 1,116 customers without power.

According to A&N Electric Cooperative, power on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is fully functional.

Share your weather photos with 13News Now