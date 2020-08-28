Saturday is a Storm Mode Alert Day with the arrival of Laura's remnants

What is a Storm Mode Alert Day and why are we issuing one?

NORFOLK, Va. — Whenever we are expecting severe weather in the area we always give you warning, but we have found that occasionally people have their attention diverted and miss the important take-away of the forecast.

Because of that, we have recently begun issuing a "Storm Mode Alert Day" advance warning.

Saturday is going to be one such day, which is why you might have seen our 7-day forecast look like this:

The cause of Saturday's Storm Mode Alert Day is because of the remnants of what was once Hurricane Laura passing through the state.

The storm is just a weak area of low pressure now but because of the tremendous spin that existed earlier, it still has some residual spin that could spin up a brief tornado in the region.

Here is a satellite and radar picture showing the former storm's center over the "boot heel" of Missouri as it heads eastward. You can also see the current tornado watch boxes out ahead of it, as some of the thunderstorms spin up some twisters:

Overall, our threats from the leftovers of the storm are pretty low, at least when you look at the number of homes that could be affected versus the entire population of Hampton Roads.

Of course, any home that is damaged will not think the threat was "minor" but in the grand scheme of things not a lot of us will be affected.

While we are expecting a few heavy downpours, they should not last terribly long because the storm will be moving along very rapidly. So any heavy rain should be short-lived and not produce any significant flooding. Just watch for ponding on the roadways.

Winds outside of any isolated tornado will be gusting to near 30 mph which should cause very minimal problems.

Tidal flooding will also be non-existent, other than perhaps Dare County being a bit high just from the southwest wind.

The one thing we do have to worry about is the potential for a couple of isolated, brief, spin-up tornadoes. There is a good chance our area will be under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon which means conditions will be favorable for a tornado to form.

If one is indicated by radar then a tornado warning will be issued.