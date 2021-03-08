Storm wipes out power for 10,000 customers in Hampton Roads

Several residents and businesses across the Hampton Roads region experienced power outages Saturday evening after heavy wind and rain swept through the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several residents in Hampton Roads experienced severe weather Saturday evening and could be seeing more Sunday afternoon.

From flood advisories to thunderstorm warnings, cities like Virginia Beach and Chesapeake were on high alert Saturday, Aug. 15. 13News Now Meteorologist Rachel Peart said the storm was often at a standstill -- up to 2 inches of rain had fallen, winds were strong and nearly 1,000 lightning bolts struck through the sky.

This storm is NOT moving. It is sitting over northern #VirginiaBeach dropping heavy rain, strong winds and hundreds of lightning strikes



¡Esta tormenta no se mueve! Tiene lluvias intensas, vientos fuertes y relámpagos en el norte de Virginia Beach@13NewsNow #13weather #vawx https://t.co/8vXnU3yhI1 — Rachael Peart ("ruh-shell peert") (@_RachaelTV) August 14, 2021

Most of the lightning was seen after the rain stopped and conditions were dry.

One 13News Now viewer, H.J. Beecham saw the lightning strikes through their window in Chesapeake. Another person, a Newport News resident experienced heavy flooding in their backyard.



According to Peart, downed trees were reported in Surry County. While just 50 miles away, in the Ocean View section of Norfolk, a giant tree trunk had fallen in the roadway. Viewer, Robert Bess shared a photo of what Portview Ave in Norfolk looked like during the storm. There's no word on the aftermath cleanup at this time.



Dominion Energy said at one point there were at least 10,000 customer power outages in Southeastern Virginia. The hardest-hit areas were Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Isle of Wight, according to the power company.