Stormy weather and strong wind leads to down lines, power outages

As of 10 p.m., Dominion Energy reports there are approximately 3,614 customers who are currently in the dark across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Strong storms moved across the region on Christmas Eve, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, which led to numerous power outages in Hampton Roads.

As of 10 p.m., Dominion Energy reports there are approximately 3,614 customers who are currently in the dark across Hampton Roads. Suffolk currently has the most outages with 1,859 customers currently without power.

Dominion tells 13News Now that the power company has put plans into place to respond quickly throughout the storm, with crews working around the clock on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.