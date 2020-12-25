Homes damaged by possible Christmas Eve tornado in Suffolk

A Tornado Warning had been in effect at the time of the reported damage late Thursday night.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities in Suffolk say a tornado may have been responsible for damage caused during Thursday night's strong storms.

Suffolk Emergency Communications say multiple calls came in beginning around 11:43 p.m. of damage in the Holland area of the city.

The first call reported a single-family home was damaged in the 1200 block of Dutch Road, along with several outbuildings in the area. An adult woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Two power poles were also snapped and power outages in the area were reported.

Another home in the 7800 block of Corinth Chapel Road was also damaged, and several vehicles and trailers were reportedly overturned.

