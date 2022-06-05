Here's how you can stay safe and plan for tornado weather

Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina are under a tornado watch Friday evening. So, how can you stay safe in the chance that there is a tornado?

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday evening, both Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina are preparing for severe weather. The region is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

So, how can you stay safe in the chance that there is a tornado?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it's always best to prepare. Don't let tornados take you by surprise.

Preparing for a tornado

According to NWS, the best place to take shelter is in a basement, a storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Make sure you and your family have a set place in mind in the chance of a tornado.

According to NWS, the best place to take shelter is in a basement, a storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Make sure you and your family have a set place in mind in the chance of a tornado.

If you live in a mobile home, planning is especially important. The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management (VDEM) recommends leaving immediately and finding the closest sturdy building or storm shelter near you.

During a tornado

While things may get a little dicier during a tornado, it's important to remain calm.

According to the VDEM, during a tornado, stay away from corners, windows, doors and outer walls. Remember to never open windows.

Most importantly, protect your head! Get low to the ground face-down, and use your arms to protect the back of your head.

In the chance you're caught in a car or truck during a tornado, follow these steps:

If you can see the tornado and it's far away, you may be able to drive out of its path by moving at right angles to the tornado.

If not, park the car as quickly as possible out of the traffic lanes. Then, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If no buildings are near, run to low ground, lie flat and face-down, and protect the back of your head with your arms.

After a tornado

Make sure the coast is clear by listening to weather reports. If the tornado has passed, check on your family and check for injuries.