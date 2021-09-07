Confirmed tornadoes in Hertford County, Suffolk brought by Tropical Storm Elsa

SUFFOLK, Va. — The National Weather Service (NWS) said Friday that at least two tornadoes touched down in the area when Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through northeastern North Carolina and Hampton Roads Thursday.
The EF0 tornadoes caused some damage in Hertford County and Suffolk.
EF0 is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated wind speeds between 65–85 miles per hour. It usually leaves behind minor damage.
RELATED: 'It was scary' | Suffolk residents describe chaotic winds when Tropical Storm Elsa passed through
The tornado in Hertford County hit Harrellsville around 3:45 p.m. The weather service said there were a few trees down as a result.
The tornado in Suffolk touched down in the Lummis area around 7 p.m. It snapped some trees and brought down some limbs.
A spokeswoman for Dominion Energy said during the course of the storm, about 60,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina lost power. Most people had the lights back on Friday.