Confirmed tornadoes in Hertford County, Suffolk brought by Tropical Storm Elsa

SUFFOLK, Va. — The National Weather Service (NWS) said Friday that at least two tornadoes touched down in the area when Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through northeastern North Carolina and Hampton Roads Thursday.

The EF0 tornadoes caused some damage in Hertford County and Suffolk.

EF0 is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated wind speeds between 65–85 miles per hour. It usually leaves behind minor damage.

Two EF0 tornadoes confirmed (so far) from Thursday in Hertford Co, NC and in Suffolk@13newsnow #Elsa pic.twitter.com/g0ssa7Jmj4 — Rachael Peart ("ruh-shell peert") (@_RachaelTV) July 9, 2021

The tornado in Hertford County hit Harrellsville around 3:45 p.m. The weather service said there were a few trees down as a result.

The tornado in Suffolk touched down in the Lummis area around 7 p.m. It snapped some trees and brought down some limbs.