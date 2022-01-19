Winter weather in Hampton Roads | VDOT shares reminders, resources for drivers

13News Now's meteorologists predict snowy weather across Hampton Roads between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking people to stay off the roads during winter weather forecasted to hit Hampton Roads this week.

13News Now's meteorologists predict snowy weather across Hampton Roads between Thursday night and Saturday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina for a chance of "significant accumulation."

VDOT Hampton Roads said the safest place to be during a storm is inside. But for those who have to travel, the department said to complete travel before snowfall begins and stay off the roads until they are passable.

The department said its crews finished pre-treatment activities on Wednesday. Anti-icing trucks spread roughly 60,000 gallons across district interstates and other routes to help prevent icing.

During the weather event, VDOT crews will work in shifts as part of 24-hour operations to plow and treat roads as necessary. Crews will also be on standby to help with downed trees, branches and debris that may fall across the roads.

Here are some reminders VDOT Hampton Roads wants people to keep in mind:

Stay home. Avoid all nonessential travel.

Give crews time to treat roads.

If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous.

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

Check the latest road conditions. Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

VDOT also has several resources for drivers: