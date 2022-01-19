Virginia Beach, Chesapeake crews prepare for winter storm

Virginia Beach and Chesapeake crews prepare for rain and snow mix Thursday and Friday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Public works crews across Hampton Roads have started to add snowplows to their city trucks, ahead of snow in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday.

On Wednesday, crews in both Chesapeake and Virginia Beach worked all day to prepare.

“Our main concern right now is what form of precipitation are we going to get tomorrow first thing, " said Drew Lankford.

Lankford works for the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. He said the city has about 36 snow plows to use and 30 trucks are set to go to work during the storm. Lankford said crews will treat the emergency routes first.

“We always make roads leading to the fire station in the hospital a number one priority. We make sure they stay clear and stay treated," said Lankford. “So we’ll probably start treating some spots not everything but some spots tomorrow yeah. Mainly overpasses and bridges.”

The City of Chesapeake is preparing, too. Public Works Coordinator Jason Brown said they have about 40 vehicles ready to go to treat roads before and during the storm.

“At 7:00 p.m. tomorrow [Thursday], public works operations are going to bring a crew about 40 employees and they’re gonna work for 12 hours and believe another crew about another and 40 employees 12 hours on 12 hours off," said Brown.

Both Brown and Lankford want to remind drivers to stay off the roads and give their crew space as they work during the storm.

“It’s gonna be really much better and wiser and stay home and not travel if you don’t have to," said Lankford.

Officials said if you have to go out and see one of these trucks try to stay four car lengths behind.

“We’re seeing anywhere between four and eight inches of snow over the next 72 hours. City of Chesapeake policy is not to begin plowing operations until we get an accumulation of about 2 inches," said Brown.

Brown said the City of Chesapeake has maps on its website that show storm routes.