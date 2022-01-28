On top of snowfall, Virginia Beach braces for minor coastal flooding

Virginia Beach city officials want residents to text "VBAlert” to 67283 to get emergency notifications from the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Back-to-back weekends of snowfall are a rarity for Hampton Roads.

‘Usually doesn’t happen like this, but we’re still ready," Danielle Progen, the director of Emergency Management for Virginia Beach, laughed.

It means this Friday meant another Friday of snow preparation in Virginia Beach: snowplows, salt spreaders and emergency response crews all readying to work Saturday ahead of the upcoming snowstorm.

“Our public safety crews are upstaffing, our snow removal teams have activated the traffic management center," Progen said.

But this weekend's snowfall could bring different challenges compared to last week's, according to Progen.

The varying total snowfall predictions have been the first challenge, and while staffing level remains relatively the same for the city, they're expecting the impacts of the snow itself to be greater.

“Lots of the same staffing levels but we’re expecting more impacts from this storm. With the heavy wet snow, we can see the possibility of power outages from downed limbs, power lines," Progen said.

Strong and sustained winds add the possibility of minor coastal flooding to the mix as well. Progen said the Lynnhaven Inlet area is just one area that could experience this, and that crews are prepared to redirect roads and traffic in the event of coastal flooding.

"A typical nor-easter, a combination of flooding rain and snow. Means paying closer attention to the roadways. Harder to pre-treat but we do try to get out there as soon as the snow starts falling," Progen said.