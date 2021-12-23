Virginia Beach woman loses newborn baby, days after devastating Kentucky tornado

Virginia Beach native Jessica Cook is still unconscious. Her newborn baby died days after Nashville doctors performed an emergency C-section at 28 weeks.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Cook family.

"It feels like a rollercoaster sometimes," said Charles Cook.

A tornado wiped away their Mayfield, Kentucky home last week, sending the family of six to the hospital with various injuries. They lost their home and now they're dealing with more loss.

"On the 17th this month, my mom called and he was down in Nashville also, my dad passed away," he said. "On the 18th, they called and Anna passed away."

Doctors told the family that baby Anna Joy -- delivered by emergency C-section at 28 weeks -- died of heart failure.

Charles is staying in Mayfield, dealing with the losses of his daughter and father. He hasn't been able to visit his wife Jessica, who is unconscious in a Nashville hospital. Doctors performed multiple surgeries on Jessica and they say she's progressing.

"They're going to start weaning her off the medication and let her wake up when she's ready to," said Casey Hoffman, Charles' brother-in-law.

The family is looking to transfer her to a center in Hampton Roads. When that happens, Charles will seek assistance in the area to be there for her and their children.

Their four sons, all under 10 years old, are recovering and staying with family in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Charles talks to them over the phone often.

Hoffman is one of many family members watching after them. He said some of the boys have broken bones following the tornado, but doctors told the family they'll be healed soon.

He said the boys are still trying to process the incident and being away from their parents.

"Initially, two of the kids really struggled with the bathtub because before the tornado, they put all of the kids in the bathtub," he said. "So, getting past that hurdle took three or four days."

They are still keeping the faith and staying positive. Charles is looking forward to seeing Jessica and their sons all in good health.

"Being able to come home to my wife and kids under one roof... that means everything to me," he said.