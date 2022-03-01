VDOT urges drivers to stay alert, drive slow to avoid black ice

Crews are trying to prevent the roads from freezing over.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday's winter weather prompted thousands of calls for service for hundreds of disabled vehicles and crashes on Virginia roadways.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers to stay off the roads and prepare for potential icy conditions on Tuesday morning.

As the snow melts, drivers should be aware of what they can’t see on the roads a thin layer of ice.

“We shouldn’t see any snow piles or anything like that tomorrow but definitely watching out for black ice," said VDOT Hampton Roads District Maintenance Manager William Collier.

Collier said work crews treated the roads all day Monday hoping to prevent any re-freezing. pavement temperatures are around 32 degrees but will get warmer.

“Tomorrow morning it will be tricky on the interstates, I would like to say things will dry out and things will be better on the interstate," said Collier.

The ride to work for some may be tricky.

“The neighborhoods and the rural roads are a different story. Obviously, we’re trying to give them attention as much as we can but they may not be completely dried out and we may have some slick spot areas," said Collier.

In Northern Virginia, where the storm hit harder, Virginia State Police (VSP) got more than 2,000 calls for service, responded to hundreds of disabled vehicles and crashes on Monday. VSP reported a total of 48 disabled vehicles and 145 traffic crashes occurred in their Chesapeake division.

VDOT crews will continue snow operations overnight. Snow removal operations have also been hampered by thousands of fallen trees & downed power lines that must be removed to open the roads. Please continue to avoid all nonessential travel.

❄️ Learn more: https://t.co/7lHpgoQikt pic.twitter.com/LSBkSZOhgN — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 4, 2022

Collier said for Hampton Roads, drivers should stay alert, allow extra space between cars when driving and slow down to avoid an accident for black ice.

“Take your foot off the gas, don’t break if you don’t have to, break softly if you do. Try not to turn too much while you’re on the ice if you can help it," said Collier.